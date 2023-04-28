Talks between PTI-govt resume second day

To end what can be termed as a standstill on the elections, the second round of talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling coalition commenced on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting, the delegations representing two sides called on the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the Parliament House.

The meeting comes a day after the ruling coalition and the PTI sat across the table for negotiations for the first time since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.

The government side comprises Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and Kishwar Zehra of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The PTI is represented by its Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar.

Imran remains firm on stance

PTI Chief Imran Khan stated before the negotiation began that the coalition government must be willing to dissolve the National Assembly for the talks to proceed.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former prime minister instructed PTI’s negotiating team to engage in discussions only if the government is willing to dissolve the assembly immediately and hold elections.

Imran Khan emphasized that there is no need for further talks if the government repeats the same talk of holding elections in September or October.

He mentioned that the government is now responsible for the matter of simultaneous elections.

He also expressed his opinion that if elections are not held on May 14, it would mean a violation of the Constitution.

He further added that the Constitution is superior to Parliament.

Fawad hopes thaw

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is hopeful that the impasse between the government and his party over elections will break up and matters will move forward.

The situation remains tense, with both sides continuing to hold their respective positions. However, Chaudhry’s statements indicate that there may be some hope for a resolution to the current impasse, and that all parties may be willing to engage in constructive dialogue to find a way forward.

PTI leader stressed the importance of recognizing the people as the center of power and moving towards holding free and fair elections as the main point of negotiations.

He urged all parties involved to understand each other’s point of view and work together for the betterment of the country.

Chaudhry emphasized that the en masse resignation of lawmakers was a step taken to hold general elections in the country.

He further stated that the court’s decision to change the definition of en masse resignation was the cause of the current crisis.