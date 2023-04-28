You can be a dollar millionaire even if you earn only Rs38,000 per month

In today’s economy, earning a million dollars is a goal many people aspire to. However, the amount of time it takes to reach this financial milestone varies greatly depending on several factors, including the individual’s income and the cost of living in their country.

In Pakistan, a country located in South Asia with a population of over 234 million people, the average wage is relatively low, making it a challenging task to accumulate a million dollars.

According to recent data from the Picodi, the average monthly wage in Pakistan is around Rs38,000, which is equivalent to approximately $134.

To earn a million dollars at this rate, it would take an individual over 621.3 years! However, this calculation assumes that the individual would be earning the same wage throughout their lifetime, which is unlikely.

This calculation is based on the assumption that the individual saves all their income and doesn’t spend any money on living expenses or other necessities.

In reality, this is not feasible, and it would take much longer to reach this financial goal.

It’s worth noting that the cost of living in Pakistan is relatively low compared to other countries, which may make it easier for individuals to save money.

However, the average wage is still significantly lower than in developed countries, making it challenging for people to accumulate wealth.

Earning a million dollars in Pakistan is a significant challenge, and it would take an individual over six centuries to achieve this goal at the average wage rate.