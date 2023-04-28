PM Shehbaz to attend King Charles III’s coronation next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The auspicious occasion of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony is slated to be held on May 6 at the iconic Westminster Abbey in London.

While the event is expected to witness the attendance of numerous heads of state from across the globe, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary, and Australia.

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth last year in September, 74-year-old Charles ascended the throne and, in accordance with royal customs, the coronation ceremony is scheduled a few months later after a period of national mourning and elaborate arrangements.

In a weekly press briefing today, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said “PM Shehbaz will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023.”

She added that Pakistan and the UK had a long history of relations strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community.

“We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” it said.