FIA halts PTI leader Farrukh Habib from travelling to Dubai

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday halted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib from traveling to a foreign country.

Habib was scheduled to board PIA flight PK 203 from Lahore to Dubai when he was stopped by FIA officials.

According to sources, as Habib was going to take his seat on the plane, FIA officials intercepted him as his name was included in the stop list.

The officials immediately seized his passport, boarding card, and luggage, effectively preventing him from leaving the country.