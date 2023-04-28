Chinese national accused of blasphemy released on bail

An Abbottabad anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to a Chinese national who was accused of blasphemy by a mob earlier this month.

The foreigner was working on the Dasu hydropower project in Kohistan district when he was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed for security reasons, was released from police custody and shifted to an undisclosed location after the court received Rs200,000 in a local bank as surety bonds.

The joint investigation team (JIT) presented records of the accusers and the Chinese man in court, but the counsels for the suspect, including Atif Ali Jadoon, Mohammad Arif Masud, and the deputy public persecutor, pleaded that their client was not guilty.

He was not produced before the judge during the hearing due to security reasons.

In his order, Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan stated that the labourers who registered the first information report (FIR) against the Chinese national failed to produce any testimonials or prove the charges in their respective statements before the JIT.

The judge further stated that the accusations were based on hearsay and that the translator, Yasir, was 35/40 feet away from the Chinese national, who is the head of heavy transports at the Dasu Dam Project, at the time of the alleged incident.

Under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), defiling the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) can result in the death penalty or life imprisonment, as well as a fine. However, Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan stated that the case against the accused petitioner did not come within the ambit of reasonable grounds.

Maulana Waliullah Tohidi, a member of Ulema Jirga, said that the release of the Chinese national was a judicial matter and accepted it wholeheartedly. He further stated that the translator, Yasir, who leveled false accusations against the Chinese national, should be taken to justice under the relevant sections of the law as he instigated locals in Kohistan to take to the streets.

The FIR of the incident was registered at Kamila Police Station, Upper Kohistan, under Sections 295-C of the PPC and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Sources in the JIT told that the Chinese national accused of blasphemy would be sent back to his country as soon as the case wraps up.