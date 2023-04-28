Sony Xperia 1 V to launch on May 11th, leaked specs show impressive upgrades

Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 V, is set to launch on May 11th. Leaked specs suggest the device will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it a formidable contender in the premium smartphone market.

Additionally, the camera is said to receive a boost with an ultrawide sensor upgrade to 48MP.

The Xperia 1 V’s launch was teased in a video, with accompanying text alluding to the new phone being the device in question. The Xperia range has not gained as much traction as other handsets, but Sony’s latest release could be a game-changer.

According to leaked specs, the Xperia 1 V will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, addressing the overheating issues faced by its predecessor. The 16GB of RAM will also ensure a premium experience with smooth multitasking.

The camera is another highlight of the Xperia 1 V, with an ultrawide sensor upgrade to 48MP. Although it is not clear if the other cameras feature the same sensor, the overall camera performance is expected to be impressive.

Sony has not officially confirmed the leaked specs or the launch date, but with just under two weeks until the unveiling, smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the Xperia 1 V’s official debut.