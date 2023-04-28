First batch of Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrives in Karachi

The first batch of Pakistanis who were rescued from Sudan have arrived in Karachi.

The Pakistan Air Force said the PAF Airbus carrying 149 passengers has safely landed at Karachi through Jeddah while PAF C-130 carrying 110 Pakistani passengers will land in the latter half of the day.

Air Force is making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassies in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Rescued Pakistanis from Port Sudan New International Airport are being transported by PAF aircraft. Pakistan Air Force would continue to repatriate the brothers and sisters in distress to their homeland.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also confirmed in a tweet on Friday, “The first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrives safely in Karachi. The safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safe remains our top priority.”

PM lauds efforts for successful evacuation of Pakistanis

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the team involved in helping Pakistanis in Sudan for its efforts to ensure the successful evacuation of Pakistanis.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the safe arrival of 847 Pakistanis at Sudan Port and 107 Pakistanis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force for ensuring the safe return of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Secretary Foreign Affairs for efficiently supervising the overall work.

He also praised the Pakistani Ambassador in Sudan Mir Behrose Reki, Head of Chancery Muhammad Saeed, Defence Attache Col. Muhammad Haroon, and Commercial Attache Atta Ullah.

The prime minister specifically paid tributes to the staff members of the Pakistani Embassy in Sudan Muhammad Bilal Shafiq and Rashid Khan for their efforts in this regard.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to continue to work with full vigour until the safe return of all Pakistanis from Sudan.