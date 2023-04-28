Billowing Karachi’s population only grew by 1.1 million, census data reveals

Although several unofficial reports and surveys claim Karachi’s population has surpassed 20 million, the latest census data of 2023 has just been released, and it appears that the population of Karachi has increased by only 1.1 million people, bringing the total count to 10.71 million individuals.

The latest census figures are crucial for planning and policymaking, as they provide the most up-to-date information on population demographics, such as age, gender, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.

This information helps government officials and policymakers to better allocate resources and make decisions on issues such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The seventh census covered five divisions of Sindh province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas.

Hyderabad division came in second with a population count of 10.18 million people, followed by Larkana division with 7.8 million people.

Sukkur division had a population count of 6.182 million people, while Shaheed Benazirabad division had a count of 5.9 million.

The smallest division in terms of population was Mirpurkhas, with a count of 4.9 million populace.

Overall, the latest census figures paint a detailed picture of the demographic landscape of Sindh province and will be critical in shaping policies and plans for the years to come.