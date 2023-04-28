1,700 Muslim worshippers booked in Kanpur for offering Eid prayer on roads

The Uttar Pradesh Police reportedly booked between 1,700 to 2,000 people for offering namaz on a road outside an Eidgah in Kanpur, allegedly without permission, on the occasion of Eid last week.

The charges have been brought against three first information reports filed by police at three stations. The men have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including obstruction of public servants, disobedience to orders, danger in public way, punishment for wrongful restraint, and criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty.

According to the police, they have taken action based on a video they shot of the praying men. However, Mohammad Suleman, a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, disputed the police claim and said that only some had prayed outside because there was no space in the premises. He further alleged that the men were being targeted on the basis of their religion.

FIRs have been registered against 200 worshippers in Jajmau, over 50 people in Babupurwa police station, and 1,000-1,500 unknown persons in Bajaria police station, including some members of the Eidgah management committee.

The complaint at the Bajaria police station had been lodged by Senior Sub Inspector (SSI) Omveer Singh.

This incident has caused outrage among the Muslim community, with many alleging that they are being targeted and discriminated against. The police, on the other hand, maintain that they have taken action against those who violated the law and did not seek permission before offering prayers on a public road. The matter is still under investigation.