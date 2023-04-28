Fawad hopeful of thaw over election issue in PTI-govt dialogue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry is hopeful that the impasse between the government and his party over elections will break up and matters will move forward.

The situation remains tense, with both sides continuing to hold their respective positions. However, Chaudhry’s statements indicate that there may be some hope for a resolution to the current impasse, and that all parties may be willing to engage in constructive dialogue to find a way forward.

Read more: First round of govt, PTI talks on Punjab, KP polls concludes

PTI leader stressed the importance of recognizing the people as the center of power and moving towards holding free and fair elections as the main point of negotiations.

He urged all parties involved to understand each other’s point of view and work together for the betterment of the country.

Chaudhry emphasized that the en masse resignation of lawmakers was a step taken to hold general elections in the country.

He further stated that the court’s decision to change the definition of en masse resignation was the cause of the current crisis.