Is it time to say goodbye to Windows 10? Here’s what you need to know

Microsoft has recently announced that they will no longer be providing updates for Windows 10, with the current version, 22H2, being the final release of the operating system.

Although support for Windows 10 will continue until 2025, users may no longer receive security updates beyond that point, leaving their systems vulnerable to potential threats.

However, Microsoft has advised that those using the long-term servicing channel will still receive updates even after the official support ends.

Also read: Meta’s latest AI-powered reels boosts user engagement by 24%: How they did it?

For those who have yet to upgrade to Windows 11, there is no need to panic as there will be no immediate impact on their daily use of Windows 10.

While the lack of new features may disappoint some, Windows 10 remains a reliable operating system for basic computing tasks.

However, with the release of Windows 11 in 2021, Microsoft has shifted their focus towards this latest operating system, and users are encouraged to upgrade for access to new features and security updates beyond 2025.

Also read: WhatsApp biggest update is finally here!

As Microsoft bids farewell to Windows 10, users may reflect on the impact that the operating system has had over the past several years.

From its launch in 2015 to its final update in 2021, Windows 10 has been a trusted companion for many users. Now, as technology continues to evolve, it is time to look towards the future with Windows 11.