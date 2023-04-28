Most parts of Pakistan to brace rain today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for several regions in the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, warning of rain, wind-thunderstorm, isolated heavy falls, and hailstorms.

The advisory states that this weather is expected in these regions over the next twelve hours.

The department has advised residents of these areas to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding unnecessary travel and staying indoors during the inclement weather.

The advisory also warns of potential damage to power and communication lines, as well as uprooting of trees and damage to property.

In addition to the above regions, the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir predicts cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind-thunderstorms in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula. The forecast for Jammu, on the other hand, predicts partly cloudy weather.

The temperature recorded this morning in various cities and regions is as follows:

Islamabad recorded a temperature of sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore recorded twenty-two degrees, Karachi recorded twenty-six degrees, Peshawar recorded twenty-one degrees, Quetta and Muzafarabad recorded fifteen degrees, Gilgit recorded thirteen degrees, and Murree recorded seven degrees centigrade.

The temperature recorded this morning in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is as follows:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramula recorded six degrees centigrade, Jammu recorded seventeen degrees, Leh recorded minus four degrees, and Shopian recorded five degrees centigrade.

The inclement weather predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department is likely to impact several areas, causing inconvenience to residents and travelers. It is therefore important for people living in affected regions to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates.