Pakistan listed among 20 states at risk of heavy rainfall due to climate change

As the world braces itself for the return of the El Nino phenomenon in June, a new report from the Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has warned that 20 countries, including Pakistan, are at high risk of excessive rainfall.

The report has identified a further 42 countries at risk of dry conditions, which could impact cereal production and potentially worsen local food insecurity.

The countries at risk of excessive rainfall include Afghanistan, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bhu­tan, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkm­e­nistan, United States and Uzbekistan.

The report also highlighted that the El Nino phenomenon could lead to extreme weather events that would threaten global food security, as seen in 2022, when up to 222 million people across 53 countries/territories faced acute food insecurity.

The world experienced a rare third consecutive La Nina event in 2022 and early 2023, which has previously been associated with wetter conditions in Australia and drier conditions in the US, South America, and East Africa.

The report warns that the El Nino phenomenon is a key driver of extreme weather events, which could further exacerbate food insecurity in already vulnerable regions.

The FAO is urging governments and policymakers to take necessary precautions and ensure preparedness for the upcoming weather events to mitigate the impact on food security. The report underscores the urgent need for action on climate change and the importance of global cooperation to address its impacts, particularly on vulnerable communities.