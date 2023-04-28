Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 28th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 28th April 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 28th April 2023 Recommended First round of govt, PTI talks on Punjab, KP polls concludes Fakhar Zaman scores century as Pakistan win first ODI by 5 wickets Babar Azam becomes second fastest Asian batter to score 12000 runs Related Stories How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Most Popular Karachi on high alert, say authorities Hussain Haqqani serves legal notice to Imran Khan PM Shehbaz terms Oct-Nov ‘appropriate’ for elections