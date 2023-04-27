Terrorists attack Lakki Marwat college checkpost, security forces retaliate

A powerful blast occurred in Lakki Marwat Post Graduate College.

Police have been investigating the nature of the explosives. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have encircled the building.

SAMAA TV reported explosion broke the windows of the nearby buildings and created fear and panic in the area.

KP Health department Dr Akbar Zaman said emergency has been imposed in all hospitals of the district and all staff have been directed to reach the hospitals.

Sources said terrorists attacked the checkpost set up in the Lakki Marwat post graduate college.