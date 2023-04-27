Babar Azam becomes second fastest Asian batter to score 12000 runs

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam got his name registered in the record books once again, as he became second fastest Asian batter to score 12,000 International runs, in the match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Babar Azam, who already has record for being the fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 and 11,000 International runs, failed to level Virat Kohli’s record by difference of one inning only.

Virat Kohli had done it in 276 matches whereas Babar Azam did it in 277 matches. Sir Vivian Richards holds the world record for scoring 12,000 runs in 255 innings only.

Last year, Babar Azam had levelled Virat Kohli’s world record for fastest 3000 runs by reaching the milestone in 81 innings against England.

Babar Azam is also on verge of becoming the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs as he has more than 4850 runs already and might break this record in this series.

Hashim Amla had completed 5000 ODI runs in 101 innings whereas Babar Azam is playing his 94th ODI innings in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Babar Azam has scored 29 centuries and 80 half-centuries in his 277 innings.