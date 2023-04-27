Nawaz Sharif’s first statement after govt holds talks with PTI

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PMLN supremo, responding to the PTI demand to dissolve the national assembly, termed it as a baseless demand.

Sharing details about his Umrah pilgrimage, Nawaz Sharif said he prayed for the security of Pakistan during Umrah.

Read More: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in London after performing Umrah

“May Allah have mercy on Pakistan and all of us,” Nawaz Sharif said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement came when 7-member government negotiating team and three-member PTI team concluded first round of negotiations on the date of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

Both sides met in Parliament House Committee Room number three and the negotiations lasted for two hours.

Police rivals will meet against at 3pm on Friday.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif performs Umrah with Saudi Royal protocol