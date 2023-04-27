Dubai Economy & Tourism launches new campaign for Pakistani travelers with an exciting YouTube series

Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET) have launched a new campaign that targets Pakistani travelers with a YouTube series. The episodes, featuring Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, former members of the popular band Strings, take viewers on a thrilling journey through the vibrant city of Dubai, showcasing its unique experiences and attractions suitable for visitors of all ages.

The campaign aims to promote the diverse range of offerings available in Dubai for travelers all year round. The YouTube series serves as the campaign’s centerpiece, highlighting Dubai’s affordability and proximity to Pakistani travelers. Its ultimate goal is to encourage more Pakistani tourists to explore and experience the beauty, excitement, and charm of the cosmopolitan city.

The three-episode series, with each episode running for an average of 9 minutes, invites Pakistani travelers to explore the city’s fascinating history, modern architecture, and exciting leisure and entertainment options.

Viewers will see Dubai through the eyes of Faisal and Bilal as showcase the dynamic culture of Dubai, which has grown and evolved remarkably since their last visit. The duo experience various activities, including Top Golf, gaming at Brass Monkey, Sky Views Edge Walk, and even a thrilling auto-drome driving experience, taking the viewers along for the ride.

Discussing the campaign, Faisal shared “Dubai has always held a special place in our hearts. Having lived in Dubai since 2012, it was an amazing experience reintroducing Bilal to the city that I call my second home. We were able to explore the city together and create new memories while reminiscing about our past experiences. We hope this series will inspire and encourage Pakistani tourists to discover the wonders of Dubai and all that it has to offer.”

Adding to it, Bilal Maqsood shared, “As a musician, I’ve had the privilege of performing in Dubai many times before. But this time, I had the chance to explore the city as a tourist, with my friend and ex-bandmate Faisal by my side. We were both in awe of how much the city has transformed and how many new attractions it has to offer. This journey allowed me to rediscover Dubai in a whole new light and constantly amazed me with its charm and the endless possibilities it offered. I can’t wait for our fans to join us on this journey and experience the magic of Dubai for themselves through this YouTube series.

Join Faisal and Bilal as they take you on a journey through the heart of the city, rediscovering the magic of Dubai. The series is set to launch next week, so be sure to stay tuned to Dubai Tourism’s YouTube page to catch the exciting episodes.

