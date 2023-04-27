Jhanvi Kapoor’s latest photo shoot sets internet on fire

B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor is not only stealing hearts of her fans with her acting but also with her beauty.

The Dhadak actress has again set the internet on fire by posting her stunning picture from her latest shoot for designer Marc Bouwer.

The Roohi actress just added a green heart to the caption box on her official Instagram handle. The designer also appreciated the way Janhvi carried the outfit. Giving a shout-out to the actress, Marc Bouwer wrote, “Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it.”

Before this, the diva made hearts of her fans skip a beat in a stunning black dress. The cut-out pattern added an extra edge to the look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s look for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was all things glam. She walked the red carpet in a stunning off-shoulder gown. Sharing glimpses from her red carpet moment.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is very active on Instagram as well as other social media platforms. The 24 years old diva is the daughter of Sridevi.