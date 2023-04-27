Saim Ayub gets call for Pakistan Shaheens Zimbabwe tour

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Saim Ayub got a call from Pakistan Shaheens for the tour of Zimbabwe after Sahibzada Farhan got injured.

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan got his thumb injured during the training camp in Karachi, where team were practicing at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre.

Saim Ayub would not travel with Pakistan Shaheens, as the team will play four-day matches first and One-Day matches would be played later.

The young batter will travel with team consultant Abdul Rehman on 13 May, who was also coach of the side in Afghanistan series.

Saim Ayub had made his debut in the same series and he would be hoping to impress in the 50-over format as well.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad

Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Saim Ayub (Karachi, 50-over matches only). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar) (all reserves)