PM’s vote of confidence is a big defeat for PDM: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vote of confidence is a defeat for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In his latest Tweet, the former minister said that the prime minister has lost support of the majority of the members of parliament and the votes of 20 lawmakers of the PTI cannot be counted in favor of the prime minister.

He went on to say that Shehbaz Sharif has the support of only 160 parliamentarians instead of 172, adding that today’s vote is a big defeat for Shehbaz Sharif and the PDM.