NA again rejects motion to release funds for Punjab, KP polls

The National Assembly on Thursday again rejected the motion to issue funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pahtunkhwa.

A meeting of the Lower House of the Parliament was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, in which Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar presented a motion to provide funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was rejected by the House.

Presenting the motion, the law minister said that the Supreme Court has again ordered to release Rs21 billion for elections, and will this House allow the bill to be introduced.

The House again unilaterally rejected the motion.

On April 13, National Assembly rejected the motion moved by Law Minister Azam NAzir Tarar to issue funds for holding elections in Punjab.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the seesion in which Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar moved the House to approve the report of the Standing Commtitee.

NA approved report of the Standing Committee on the provision of funds for the Punjab elections in which SC had decided to release the funds subject to the approval of the Lower House of the Parliament.

The National Assembly rejected the demand to release Rs21 billion for elections in Punjab Islamabad.

NA rejected the law minister’s motion by majority vote.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported the release of funds while government members opposed it.

Cabinet refuses to release funds

The federal cabinet on Monday once again refused to release funds for elections in Punjab.

The cabinet has linked Parliament’s node to implement orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in releasing Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet was held in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The apex court on Monday directed central bank regarding the provision of Rs21 billion for the Punjab election.

The cabinet reviewed money bill presented in the Finance Committee of the National Assembly.

According to the federal ministers, it was approved to present the matter of funds again in the parliament.

The Cabinet stopped the State Bank from directly providing Rs21 billion for the election.

Shehbaz Sharif led cabinet decided that recommendation of the Standing Committee and the Money Bill will be presented in the National Assembly.

In the meeting, a fatiha was recited for Minister of Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakur. Cabinet members paid tribute to the services of the deceased.