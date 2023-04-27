New Zealand set 289 runs target for Pakistan in first ODI

New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 289 runs in the first ODI at Rawalpindi Stadium as Daryl Mitchell scored his second ODI century and top scored with 113 runs whereas Will Young scored 86 runs.

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss and New Zealand’s openers added 48 runs, before Chad Bowes was dismissed by Haris Rauf for 18 runs.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell had a century partnership for the second wicket, which made their position strong.

Will Young became victim of Shadab Khan after scoring 86 runs and missed his second ODI century by just 14 runs.

New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham could add 20 runs on the 36 balls he faced and was trapped LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi when the tourists lost their third wicket for 222 runs.

The hero of New Zealand from the T20I series, Mark Chapman was bowled by Haris Rauf for 15 runs but Daryl Mitchell reached his century.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took two wickets whereas Shadab Khan picked got one scalp.