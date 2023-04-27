Watch Live
Foreign reserves stand at $10.02 billion, SBP data shows

SBP-held reserves also reaches $4.462 billion
Rizwan Alam | Samaa Web Desk Apr 27, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $50.96 million and reached at $4.462 billion as of April 26, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $10.02 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks reached $5.56 billion.

“During the week ended on April 20, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $50.96 million and reached at $4.462 billion,” said the SBP

