Fazlur Rehman announces to hold rallies, conventions across the country

In what is considered to be the beginning of preparations for elections, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced that his party would hold rallies and conventions across the country.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said that the dialogues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the agenda of yesterday’s meeting of the allied parties chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The JUI-F chief said that the Supreme Court was forcing political parties to hold talks over elections in Punjab. Federation is main part of the structure and the whole building collapses if one of its part collapse, and saving the federation is equivalent to saving the country, he said.

Why is our honorable judiciary stuck to the 90 days, the JUI-F chief asked.

Mr Rehman said that the judiciary is using hammer to pressurise the political leadership on holding talks, adding that the court orders are unacceptable. It is Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) job to conduct the election, and the institution should take the matter forward.