Govt, PTI talks on Punjab, KP polls date start in Islamabad

In a rare move, federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiations teams on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been kicked off in the National Assembly.

This is the first ever direct communication between the political rivals—PDM coalition and PTI—to decrease the political temperature that have fueled the political crisis to extreme polarization in the country.

It is pertinent to note that Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) hearing on simultaneous elections has been adjourned indefinitely.

The negotiations are being held right after when the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secured vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Federal government 7-memeber team consisted upon Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syed Naeed Qamar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, MQM Q-P Khiswar Naheed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiating team consisted upon PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mhemood Qureshi, former information minister Fawad Chaudhary and Ali Zafar.