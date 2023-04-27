First round of govt, PTI talks on Punjab, KP polls concludes

In a rare move, federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiations teams met in the Parliament House on the matter of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections date.

The negotiators from government and opposition side will meet again at 3pm on Friday (tomorrow) at Committee Room no 3 of the Parliament.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, “We have to settle the matters remaining within in the Constitution.”

‘Both sides agree negotiations only option’

PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani said both sides will meet again and decisions will be taken after consultations with all parties.

Gillani said that both sides met in good environment and agreed negotiations are the only option’ to proceed.

Former premier said PDM-led rainbow coalition will present the PTI demands before the party leadership.

This is the first ever direct communication between the political rivals—PDM coalition and PTI—to decrease the political temperature that have fueled the political crisis to extreme polarization in the country.

It is pertinent to note that Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) hearing on simultaneous elections has been adjourned indefinitely.

The negotiations were held after when the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secured vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Qureshi claims Imran gives full mandate to negotiating team

Talking to media persons, after the talks session concluded, PTI senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said first session of the talks lasted for two hours.

“Our mission is to find a solution through these discussions and we believe that whatever solution we propose will be in accordance with the constitution. We will not do anything outside the Constitution,”

Qureshi claimed Imran Khan gave full mandate to the negotiating team. Contrary to the claims made by PTI senior leader, it is relevant to note that earlier Imran Khan said he gave no mandate to the former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar for negotiations.

Former foreign minister Queshi said both sides presented their points of views and PTI conveyed to the ruling party negotiating team that they should come up with proposal to end the uncertainty situation in the country.

He said PTI to discuss further if the proposal from the coalition government would falls under the Constitution.

Qureshi claimed that ruling government team sought time to discuss the points of the PTI with the coalition partners.

Federal government 7-memeber team consisted upon Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syed Naeed Qamar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, MQM Q-P Khiswar Zahra.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiating team consisted upon PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mhemood Qureshi, former information minister Fawad Chaudhary and Ali Zafar.

Earlier, Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has proposed constituting a committee comprising members of Senate belonging to treasury and opposition benches to address ongoing political and economic crisis, including the holding of general elections.

According to a press release issued by the Media Directorate of the Senate Secretariat, he proposed constituting this committee in separate letters written to both the Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem.

The Chairman Senate also asked them to nominate members from both the treasury and opposition benches to constitute the Special Committee for holding Political Dialogue.

The Chairman Senate said that Senate of Pakistan, House of Federation, being a stabilizing factor of the federation is constitutionally bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest.