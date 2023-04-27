PU VC updates Punjab governor about initiatives to promote research culture

Punjab Governor—who is also Punjab University Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman—has urged the universities to focus on strengthening the character of students and teachers must play an effective role in classrooms in this regard.

He expressed these views during an introductory meeting with Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood at Governor’s house on Thursday. Talking to the VC, the governor said that the universities must be run in accordance with rules and regulations.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood shared various initiatives with the governor related to the development of universities and promotion of research culture.

He said that efforts would be made to implement the vision of the chancellor and improve international ranking of the university further.

Punjab Governor assured the VC of full support for the improvement of universities.