‘Digital Revolution’: Sindh to install internet devises in 53,645 schools

Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on directed to install 53,645 internet devises across schools to check teachers attendance.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

School Education and Literacy department said it has been directed to inform that on the directives of the Sindh High Court, the department has launched PMS Application or attendance of teachers.

As per the most urgent notification, “All the principals/Heads masters of the government high schools/higher secondary schools/middle schools/elementary schools may be advised to install the internet devises in their respective schools at the earliest possible time, enabling the teachers for using PMS Application smoothly, under the intimation to this department.”

