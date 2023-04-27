Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading amid IMF delays

The US Dollar on Thursday gained 53 paisas against the American currency at the closing time of the trading session.

The dollar settled at Rs283.92 in the interbank trading while on the other hand, the greenback continued its upward trend in the open market and up by a dollar.

The US dollar on Wednesday surged by Rs1.53 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market following the end of the Eid holidays.

The American currency settled at 283.39 at the closing time of the interbank trading.

On the interbank market, the rupee is currently being exchanged at a rate of 285 against the greenback. This represents a drop of Rs1.53 from the closing exchange rate of Rs283.47 on April 20.

Earlier, the dollar was largely higher Tuesday as Joe Biden confirmed his bid to run for re-election as US president next year.