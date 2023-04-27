Islamabad court summons Imran in 2022 case of vandalism, Section 144 violation

An Islamabad court has issued summons to former prime minister Imran Khan in the case of vandalism and violation of Section 144.

The judicial magistrate has ordered Imran Khan to appear in person on April 29.

Imran Khan has been directed to join the investigation in a 2022 case registered at Sihala police station.

A case of vandalism and violation of Section 144 has been registered against Imran Khan at the Sihala police station.