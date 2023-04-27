PM wins vote of confidence from National Assembly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has managed to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Around 180 lawmakers reposed confidence in the prime minister. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari presented a resolution in the House for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the lawmakers who voted for him by shaking hands with them. He also went up to the seat of Opposition Leader Raja Riaz of the PTI to greet him.

The Jamaat-e-Islami boycotted the assembly proceedings. JI member Abdul Akbar Chitrali did not participate in the voting process.

The lone JI MNA left the House as soon as the session started.

Three disgruntled members of the PTI as well as the GDA members remained seated in their seats.

Earlier, sources had said the prime minister decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. This was decided during a luncheon the PM hosted in the honor of ruling coalition lawmakers.

Speaking at the luncheon, the prime minister spoke about the overall situation of the country.

