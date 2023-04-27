PM conveys best wishes to Turkish President on his recovery from illness

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his recovery from illness.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he feels greatly relieved to learn that his brother President Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from his illness by the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said Tayyip Erdogan symbolizes the essence of brotherhood between Pakistani and Turk nations.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the Turk President’s complete recovery and good health.