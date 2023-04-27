MQM-P expresses reservations with PM Shehbaz amid crunch political spectrum

Despite prevalent differences with the incumbent government over different matters, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of its vote if the premier decides to check that parliament lies its trust in him.

A delegation from the MQM met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss their reservations about the recent census and the country’s overall political situation.

The delegation included prominent leaders such as Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, and Aminul Haque.

In addition, the MQM delegation assured the prime minister of their vote in case of a confidence vote.

According to sources, the MQM delegation informed the prime minister about their concerns regarding the census and its accuracy.

The delegation also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the MQM is considering giving a vote of confidence to the prime minister.

The delegation assured PM Shehbaz that the party would support him if he chooses to go ahead with such a move.