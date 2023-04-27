Pakistan wins toss, chooses to field in ODI series opener against Kiwis

On the first day of the five-match one-day series between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field.

The Pakistani team includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Muhammad Rizwan, along with Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

During the toss, Pakistani captain Babar Azam mentioned that the pitch would improve in the second innings, and they would aim to chase the target.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham expressed that after winning the last T20 match, the team’s morale has increased, and they would have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss.

Rain is also predicted during the match, and both teams’ practice session was cut short due to heavy rain.

In the previous T20 international series, New Zealand tied the series 2-2 after initially losing 2-0.