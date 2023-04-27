Meta’s latest AI-powered reels boosts user engagement by 24%: How they did it?

Meta’s latest AI-powered Reels feature on Instagram has been a game-changer, increasing user engagement on the platform by 24%. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, credits the company’s investment in recommendations and ranking systems for driving the success of Reels and driving growth across their discovery engine, Reels, and ads.

Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, expressed her pleasure with the “incremental engagement” the feature has observed.

While Meta did not disclose further details about Reels’ daily active users, Zuckerberg stated that AI played a significant role in the increased earnings of the company.

Meta’s commitment to investing in artificial intelligence and AI-powered tools for its platforms bodes well for the future of the company and the social media industry as a whole.

Meta’s ambitions to lead the AI industry have been evident in their announcements about their plans for the metaverse and AI-powered tools.

As companies race to keep up with AI innovations, Meta is investing in multiple research and projects to bring more AI tools to its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta’s recent financial report for 2023 has proven that the company has increased its revenues by 3% compared to the same period last year, despite initial reports that the Reels feature was not capturing TikTok’s market share.

