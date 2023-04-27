Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Fed govt issued notice on plea seeking implementation of annulment of Sedition Act

Court also directs petitioner to amend petition
Arshad Ali Apr 27, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The Lahore High Court has issued a notice to the federal government and sought its reply on a petition seeking implementation of the court’s decision to annul the Sedition Act.

The court issued a notice to the federal government and sought its response.

The court also directed the petitioner to amend the petition.

The LHC had struck down Section 124A of the Sedition Act, the petitioner maintained.

It added that the government has still not implemented the court’s decision.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition of lawyer Shahid Rana.

law

sedition

lahore high court

federal government

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div