Fed govt issued notice on plea seeking implementation of annulment of Sedition Act

The Lahore High Court has issued a notice to the federal government and sought its reply on a petition seeking implementation of the court’s decision to annul the Sedition Act.

The court also directed the petitioner to amend the petition.

The LHC had struck down Section 124A of the Sedition Act, the petitioner maintained.

It added that the government has still not implemented the court’s decision.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition of lawyer Shahid Rana.