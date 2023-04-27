PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament today: sources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has categorically reiterated that elections all over the country will be held on the same day, adding parliament is supreme and its decisions must be accepted.

As per sources, the prime minister has decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The PM will take the vote today during today’s National Assembly session, the sources added.

Speaking at the luncheon hosted in honor of treasury parliamentarians, the prime minister spoke about the overall situation of the country.

The government will ensure implementation of the parliament’s decisions on every issue, the PM stressed.

No matter what anyone does, there will be no compromise on the supremacy of parliament, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated.

PM Sharif is hosting a lunch at the Prime Minister House in honor of treasury lawmakers of the National Assembly.

Sources say more than 176 PML-N and allied party lawmakers are attending the lunch.

Preparations for the luncheon were also underway at the Parliament House.

The PTI’s disgruntled members in the assembly have also been invited.

The luncheon comes amid speculation in the political circles that the prime minister may seek a vote of confidence from the Lower House of parliament. However, sources said the decision will be taken by the PM himself.

Sources say a sumptuous meal has been arranged for the lawmakers, comprising more than six dishes, including BBQ, custard, halwa and fruit chaat. The food is being prepared at the Prime Minister House.

Sources say that the Prime Minister House has contacted the National Assembly Secretariat and directed it to prepare for a vote of confidence.

All coalition lawmakers have been instructed to stay in the capital and ensure their attendance in the National Assembly session.

As per the party position prepared by the National Assembly Secretariat, the total number of ruling coalition members is 181 out of which the PML-N has 85 members, PPP 58, MMA 13, MQM-Pakistan seven, Balochistan Awami Party five and BNP has four members in the ruling coalition.

The PML-Q has three members in the House, while ANP and Jamhoori Watan Party have one member each. Four independent lawmakers are also part of the ruling coalition.

The total number of seats in the National Assembly is 218.