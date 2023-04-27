Why ambivalence in marriage can lead to divorce?

The presence of ambivalence, or the coexistence of positive and negative feelings towards a person or relationship, is a common experience in close relationships. However, this ambivalence can cause uncertainty and stress, potentially leading to marital conflict and divorce.

What is ambivalence?

Ambivalence is the experience of both positive and negative evaluations of a person or relationship. It is prevalent in intimate relationships and can lead to feelings of doubt and anxiety about the stability and future of the relationship.

The association between ambivalence and stress:

The coexistence of love and hate towards a close other can cause significant stress due to the uncertainty it creates about the future of the relationship.

Ambivalence predicts divorce: the study

Recent research published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships investigated the association between ambivalence and divorce. The study found that ambivalence is associated with significant marital conflict and is predictive of divorce seven years later.

Investigating relationship ambivalence as a predictor of divorce:

The study used data from a sample of 370 heterosexual couples with young adult children who had participated in the Iowa Midlife Transition Project. Measures included marital ambivalence, conflict, satisfaction, instability, and divorce.

Ambivalence predicts marital conflict and divorce: analysis of the data:

The analysis of the data revealed that shared ambivalence predicted divorce seven years later through its association with couples’ marital conflict.

Furthermore, spouses who eventually divorced were more ambivalent toward each other and had greater marital conflict compared to those who stayed together.

The negative effects of ambivalence were present even in spouses who chose to stay together.

Shared ambivalence correlated with greater marital conflict and lower couple-level marital satisfaction. At the individual level, wives’ and husbands’ own ambivalence was associated with worse assessments of marriage, such as reduced happiness, lower marriage satisfaction, and a greater desire to end the relationship.

The socioemotional selectivity theory and its relevance to the study:

These findings agree with the socioemotional selectivity theory, which suggests that as we age, our goals change, and we become more selective.

Specifically, older people pursue fewer future-focused goals and more present-focused goals, such as meaningful interactions with one’s partner. Such increased selectivity tends to require disengaging from romantic relationships that are ambivalent and associated with conflict and distress.

Recommendations for therapists and interventions at the individual and couple levels:

Given these findings, it would be wise to screen married clients for ambivalence and provide interventions at the individual and couple levels.

Therapists can teach husbands and wives how to identify their own ambivalent feelings and use effective strategies to manage them.

Addressing shared ambivalence at the couple level can also help couples become more confident in their shared decision-making.

Conclusion:

The presence of ambivalence in marriage is predictive of relationship conflict and divorce. Therefore, it is important to address and manage ambivalence in close relationships to prevent marital conflict and promote relationship satisfaction.