Google Pixel 7a leak: It’s looking like game changer

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 7a has been the talk of the town for months, with leaks and rumors stirring up excitement among tech enthusiasts.

But with the latest spec leak hitting the internet, we finally have a complete picture of what to expect from this mid-range phone refresh. And let us tell you, it’s looking like a game changer.

According to established tipster Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a considerable bump up from the standard 60Hz panels we’ve seen in the past.

But that’s not all – the Pixel 7a will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, making it just as powerful as its more expensive counterparts, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

But the real surprise comes in the form of 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a significant upgrade from the 6GB in the Pixel 6a and inching ever closer to the specs of the Pixel 7.

With 128GB of storage and a 64MP main camera, it’s clear that Google is aiming to close the gap between its mid-range and high-end offerings.

And let’s not forget the subtle upgrades, like 20W wired charging support and a 4,400mAh battery that matches the Pixel 7.

All in all, the Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a compelling mid-range option, one that’s definitely worth the rumored price bump.

With official-looking press renders leaked earlier this week, it seems we know everything there is to know about the Pixel 7a ahead of its May 10 release.

But that doesn’t mean we’re any less excited – if anything, this complete spec leak has us even more intrigued. Could the Pixel 7a be the mid-range phone to beat in 2023? Only time will tell.