Govt, PTI decide to break deadlock on elections issue

In what appears to be a breakthrough in the political deadlock on holding elections, the government and the opposition PTI have decided to begin the dialogue process.

For this purpose, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has established contact with PTI leader Ali Zafar. The law minister contacted Advocate Zafar on the instructions of the prime minister, sources said.

Also Read: PTI announces readiness to rejoin parliament for talks on polls date

The names of committee members for preparing recommendations on the issue of elections from within the ruling coalition parties will be considered today.

Names of the government’s internal committee members will be finalized after the luncheon hosted by the prime minister in honor of treasury lawmakers, the sources added.

Also Read: Sanjrani writes to govt, Opp seeking nominees for special negotiations body

The decision to form this committee was taken in the meeting of leaders of the coalition parties.

The ruling coalition decided to form the committee to take the ongoing consultation process on elections to the next stage, the sources said.