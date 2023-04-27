29 cases regisered against Imran Khan in Islamabad, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for provision of details of cases against him after the information was presented in court.

According to an official report, the number of cases registered against Imran Khan in the capital is 29.

The government lawyer told the court that the details of cases have been provided to Imran Khan. In this regard, he should have approached the relevant institutions under the Information Act, but Imran Khan did not do so.

The high court accepted the argument of the government lawyer and disposed of Imran Khan’s petition.