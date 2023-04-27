Ayaneo 2S set to take on Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally with improved features, upgrades

The handheld gaming market is about to get even more competitive as Ayaneo announces its upcoming release of the Ayaneo 2S.

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 chip that is expected to be identical to the one in the ASUS ROG Ally, the Ayaneo 2S is set to give the Steam Deck and other handheld consoles a run for their money.

But that’s not all that’s new with the Ayaneo 2S, as the company has made several improvements under the hood to address some of the complaints about its previous models.

One of the major improvements is the substantial performance gains in the low TDP 8-15W gold range, which could translate to better battery life.

In addition, the Ayaneo 2S comes with an improved fingerprint sensor, more colorful screen, smoother triggers, and a case that’s easier to open.

And for existing customers, the company is offering free upgrades such as a cooling module that can lower temperatures by 12 degrees and a free speaker upgrade for the Ayaneo Air.

The Ayaneo 2S and its more basic counterpart, the Ayaneo Geek 1S, both come with the same Ryzen 7000 processor and are set to launch on Indiegogo at the end of April.

But the real question is, will the Ayaneo 2S be able to compete with the already popular Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure, the handheld gaming market is about to get even more exciting.