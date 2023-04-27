Authorities fail to trace minor Karachi girls missing since Eidul Fitr

The disappearance of two minor girls from Seaview in Karachi has left the local community in shock and the authorities scrambling for answers.

The girls, aged just 3 and 2 years old, were reported missing by their family after they failed to return from a picnic on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

Despite a case being registered with the police by the girls’ uncles, the authorities have been unable to locate the girls even after three days of searching.

Frustrations are running high among the family members who feel that the police are not doing enough to find the missing children.

“The police are not cooperating with us,” said the girls’ father.

The local authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to locate the missing girls and ensure their safe return.

The incident has also raised questions about the need for increased vigilance and safety measures in public spaces, especially during busy holiday periods when large crowds are present.