Sanjrani writes to govt, Opp seeking nominees for special negotiations body

The Senate chairman has sought for four names each from the government and the opposition to form a special committee on political dialogue.

Sadiq Sanjrani says the 10-member committee will work under the joint chairmanship of the leader of the House and the opposition leader.

Also Read: SC abruptly announces conclusion of polls delay case

The Senate chairman has written letters to the government and the opposition to nominate committee members, asking the leader of the House and the opposition leader for four names each.

The government and the opposition should send their names in two days, the letter states.

The 10-member committee will work under the joint chairmanship of the leader of the House and the opposition.

Also Read: PTI announces readiness to rejoin parliament for talks on polls date

Political negotiations on general elections and political and economic crisis are being initiated, the letter added. It further says parliament has the right to resolve political issues and is the only forum for the purpose, the Senate chairman wrote.

The Senate Secretariat will facilitate the special committee in its operations, the letter said.

PTI’s response

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shehzad Wasim responded to Sanjrani’s letter, saying the PTI chairman has formed a high-level three-member committee for talks.

PTI has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zafar for the purpose.

Also Read: Another plea before SC seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

Dr Waseem asked the Senate chairman to inform the government about the PTI’s nominations. He further said the committee will hold talks with the government regarding elections on the directions of the Supreme Court.

If the government is sincere, then it should present to the Supreme Court its proposals and details of its negotiations.