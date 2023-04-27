PTI announces readiness to rejoin parliament for talks on polls date

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that PTI ready to rejoin parliament to decide election matters quickly.

In a post-hearing media talk flanked by other party leaders outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PTI stalwart rebuked the incumbents saying they are dilly-dallying over the election issue despite the clear directions from the top court, adding their non-serious behavior towards negotiations is also concerning.

“PTI is ready to rejoin the legislature to end the political impasse and find quick solutions for the elections”, added Mr Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said parliament and apex court are not above the constitution as it bounds authorities to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

He went on to say that they are ready to engage in talks to end the political turmoil, adding PTI will welcome any gesture toward negotiations.