Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th April 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th April 2023 Recommended SC abruptly announces conclusion of polls delay case Google Pixel 7a leak: It’s looking like game changer Ayaneo 2S set to take on Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally with improved features, upgrades Related Stories How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Most Popular Karachi on high alert, say authorities Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand Hussain Haqqani serves legal notice to Imran Khan