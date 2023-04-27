Govt rejects proposal to file review of SC verdict on May 14 polls

As the Supreme Court concluded the Punjab elections case, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan at the Prime Minister House.

The AGP briefed the PM about the details of the SC hearing, sources said.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the attorney general will present his position before the court.

Earlier, before the court resumed the all-important hearing, the PM had summoned the AGP to discuss legal matters.

The prime minister also met with the government’s legal team, where Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the attorney general briefed the PM, sources said.

Government sources said the court will be apprised of the progress in negotiations among political stakeholders, as well as about the Senate chairman’s proposal for a mediation and parliamentary committee.

The National Assembly’s refusal to provide funds will again be placed before the court, the sources added.

Review appeal suggestion rejected

On the other hand, the federal government has rejected the proposal to file a review of the court’s decision for holding elections on May 14.

The suggestion for a review plea was proposed by the attorney general in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Filing a revision petition would mean accepting the court decision, the cabinet members suggested. If such a plea is filed, it would be a negation of the stance of a 4-3 verdict, the sources quoted cabinet members as suggesting.

The majority decision does not order holding the elections, then what is the point of a review plea, the cabinet members questioned.

PM’s luncheon

Moreover, as the SC is set to resume hearing the all-important matter of elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting a lunch at the Prime Minister House in honor of treasury lawmakers of the National Assembly.

At the same time, preparations for the luncheon are also underway at the Parliament House.

The luncheon comes amid speculation in the political circles that the prime minister may seek a vote of confidence from the Lower House of parliament. However, sources said the decision will be taken by the PM himself.

Sources say that the Prime Minister House has contacted the National Assembly Secretariat and directed it to prepare for a vote of confidence.

All coalition lawmakers have been instructed to stay in the capital and ensure their attendance in the National Assembly session.