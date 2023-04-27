Why chai, paratha might not be the best duo in your breakfast!

Tea and parathas are a beloved breakfast combo in Pakistan, but is it a healthy practice? While it may be a guilty pleasure, drinking tea with parathas can be a significant health blunder.

In this article, we explore three reasons why consuming tea with meals is a bad idea and offer tips on how to enjoy your cup of tea without compromising your health. So, let’s dive in and discover why tea and paratha might not be the best duo after all!

The Risk of Feeling Like a Balloon

We get it. Tea and parathas are a match made in heaven. But did you know that consuming tea with a heavy meal like parathas can make you feel like a balloon? That’s right! Drinking tea or coffee while chomping on parathas disturbs the acid-base balance in your stomach, leading to severe bloating and acid reflux.

So, the next time you’re tempted to have chai and parathas together, think twice!

Bye-bye Iron, Hello Anemia!

Iron-deficiency anemia is a common health issue in India, affecting many. And guess what? Consuming tea with your meals could worsen the problem.

A study suggests that the phenolic chemicals in tea can form iron-complexes in the lining of your stomach, preventing the absorption of iron. So, if you want to avoid feeling weak and lethargic, it’s best to skip the tea with meals.

Nutrient Absorption? Not So Fast!

Protein is an essential nutrient required by the body for various functions. However, did you know that tea can slow down protein digestion and prevent nutrient absorption? Tannins present in tea act as antinutrients, hindering the absorption of proteins by an average of 38%. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your parathas, it’s best to hold off on the tea.

The Takeaway: Sip Tea Like a Boss

While it might be challenging to give up the idea of sipping on tea with your parathas, it’s essential to consider the adverse effects it can have on your health.

To enjoy tea and its benefits, sip it like a boss! Wait at least 45 minutes after your meal to have tea, or have it an hour after breakfast or lunch. You can also switch to healthier alternatives like sugarless tea, herbal teas, lemon tea, or plain warm water. So, let’s toast to healthier choices, one sip at a time!