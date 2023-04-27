Revolutionary discovery unearthed in Arabian Desert - Will change history

Archaeologists hailing from the prestigious University of Oxford have uncovered a revolutionary discovery that could alter our comprehension of history in the Arabian desert.

The team used Google Earth to find three Roman military encampments, the likes of which have never been seen before.

The find may shed new light on a previously unknown military campaign that’s linked to the Roman takeover of the Nabataean Kingdom in 106 CE.

The three Roman fortified camps were dispersed throughout the northern Arabian desert and were arranged in the classic “playing card” shape.

Dr Michael Fradley, who spearheaded the research, stated that the enclosures’ layout and the opposing entrances along each side were typical features of Roman camps.

Consequently, they are almost certainly a product of the Roman army’s handiwork. The westernmost camp differs from the two eastern ones in that it’s much larger.

Dr Mike Bishop, an expert on the Roman military at Oxford, hailed the find as “a spectacular discovery” and an “essential insight into Roman campaigning in Arabia.”

He added that while Roman forts and fortresses showcase how Rome retained control over its provinces, temporary camps provide crucial insight into how they initially acquired them.

The researchers theorized that the camps would have been built by the army as temporary defended stations when they were on the march.

Dr Fradley stated that “The level of preservation of the camps is really remarkable, particularly as they may have only been used for a matter of days or weeks.” The camps were located along a peripheral caravan route that connected Bayir and Dumat al-Jandal.

This suggests that Rome had a strategy to bypass the more commonly used Wadi Sirhan route, adding an element of surprise to the attack.

Co-author of the paper, Professor Andrew Wilson, commented on the discovery and mentioned, “These marching camps - if we are correct in dating them to the early second century - suggest the Roman annexation of the Nabataean Kingdom following the death of the last king, Rabbel II Soter in AD 106, was not an entirely straightforward affair, and that Rome moved quickly to secure the kingdom.”

The findings suggest that Rome had to exert significant effort to take over the Nabataean Kingdom, whereas surviving Roman history argues that the transfer of power was a peaceful event at the end of the reign of the last Nabataean king.

Although the team needs to confirm the camps’ date through on-site investigation, there are other questions that need answering.

Professor Wilson raised the possibility that the western camp had twice the capacity of the other two, indicating that the force may have split.

If that was the case, he asked, “where did the other half go? Was it half wiped out in a battle, or did they remain in the western camp to resupply the other camps with water?”

The research is published in the journal Antiquity.